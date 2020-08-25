The Benton City Council approved an ordinance Monday night creating a communications manager position at the dispatch center after a lengthy discussion concerning adding the position.
Benton Alderman Steve Lee first questioned why the city should spend the money to create this new position, especially in light of the fact that the city is currently in the process of consolidating with the county to combine resources for a 9-1-1 center.
“The city needs someone to run the communication center the way it needs to be run,” said Benton Police Chief Scotty Hodges.
Hodges said that for years, the department has had a police lieutenant overseeing the center, but he has mainly only been there to supervise personnel.
“They have done well with what they’ve had,” Hodges said. “We need a communications person to run the facility.”
Hodges said President Donald Trump’s executive order earlier this year regarding police department reform requires departments to meet certain accreditation mandates in order to continue to receive federal funding.
“We started that process immediately,” Hodges said.
According to Hodges, that necessitated moving the lieutenant from overseeing the communications center into the role of overseeing the accreditation process. Communications is currently being overseen by a BNPD captain who Hodges said “has too much on his plate to run it efficiently.” He emphasized that the captain is just overseeing the personnel and not truly running the department as it needs to be.
Hodges added that there is an open quality assurance coordinator position that has not been filled and he wants to convert that position into the civilian communications manager position.
“The manager would be not only in charge of the facility, the room, but they would also be required to do supervisor type things,” Hodges said. “Quality assurance making sure the dispatchers are doing what they need to be doing and calls are being handled appropriately. This is a very much needed position.”
Both the county and the city have passed measures to create a 9-1-1 board comprised of the county judge, Benton mayor, the director of the Office of Emergency Management, Saline County sheriff, Benton police chief, Benton fire chief, ambulance service manager and a fire service coordinator to oversee the process of consolidation.
Hodges said the issue of the new position has nothing to do with the consolidation which is expected to move forward in 2021.
“This is us doing what’s right for the city now at this moment,” Hodges said.
Benton Fire Chief Bill Ford echoed Hodges’ statements also adding that when consolidation happens, a position like this would transition well, but could not say whether or not that would happen.
“You can’t very well say he’s going to run the whole (consolidated) communications center,” Ford said. “But, we do need to have a Benton representative when it is consolidated whereas like the county will have their representation. I think [the position] is worth it.”
Alderman Judd Hart asked about the timeline for the consolidation and initially said he would vote against creating the position.
Hodges said the creation of the 9-1-1 board is just the first step to consolidation and they will create a plan of action, but no specific date has been set. They have a tentative goal date for the beginning of 2021.
“We still have a few issues we’ve got to work through before we can even bring it to you,” said Benton Mayor Tom Farmer addressing Hart’s question.
Farmer said things like salary schedules, retirement, benefits and even equipment needs to be discussed.
“To answer your question,” Farmer said. “We were hoping for January, but we are not sure at this point in time.”
Hodges said he does not believe they will be ready by January.
“It’s a lot more than just knocking down a wall which some people think that’s all we gotta do since we are in the same building,” Farmer said. “It takes a lot of coordinating.”
Ford said he has voiced his concerns for years regarding the fact that he believed there should be a civilian manager for the city’s communication department.
“We need it for now,” Ford said. “We need something right now. It’s very dysfunctional right now as far as I’m concerned.”
The communications manager will report to both the police and fire chiefs.
Hart said his reason for voting no would be because he believes the 9-1-1 board should making staffing decisions.
Both Farmer and Alderman Bill Donnor stated that the position in question is not for the consolidated center, but for what Benton handles now.
“Let me remind you,” Hodges said. “Right now we have a police personnel overseeing it and they don’t know a whole lot about communications, so really they’re overseeing personnel. In the best interest of communications, 9-1-1, getting help to people that need help, we need someone to run it and quality assurance is being handled and handled appropriately.”
Donnor added that by creating the civilian position, this also frees up a certified officer.
Hart said that by operating as it has been, he feels the citizens have already been done an injustice.
“Well, can we not correct that or just keep on going,” Donnor said.
Hodges said the department is six officers down and several are still in training.
“We are understaffed and not to mention, this accreditation is huge,” Hodges said. “It’s taking a lot of us doing extra work to be accredited. It’s a big process. A lot more is going on now than it was just two months ago.”
Farmer said the creating of the position would be the best thing for Benton residents with the realization of the consolidation at least six to 12 months away.
Alderman Jeff Hamm said that however things have been run up until now, the creation of the position is the right thing to do for Benton and it’s residents.
“To heck with the past,” Hamm said. “We’ve got two experts in the room and we need to listen to them because they have the best perspective of what needs to be done. There is not a person on this council that I know of that is a communications director. We’ve got two experts in this room and I think we need to listen to them.”
After the discussion, the measure was passed unanimously.
For more from Monday night’s meeting, see upcoming editions of The Saline Courier.