The city of Benton is declaring May 12th Maroon and Grey Day in support of the Benton Panthers traveling to the first round of state tournaments in baseball, soccer and softball.
The city is inviting the community to show its support by waving at the teams as they head out for the tournaments. Buses will start at the Benton Sports Complex and travel down Edison Avenue to East Street and go in front of the city hall. They will then continue down Military Road to the Interstate.
Baseball will leave at 1:30 p.m. Girls soccer will leave at 2:30 p.m. Boys soccer will leave at 4 p.m. Softball will leave at 4:30 p.m.