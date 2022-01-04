An investigation is underway following the discovery of two deceased individuals at a Benton residence on the evening of New Year’s Day.
Benton Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Pearl Street around 5:40 p.m. Saturday in reference to a welfare concern. Upon arrival, officers found Brook Nix, 26. and Michael Patton, 29, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.
Detectives with the Benton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
Foul play from a third party is not suspected.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact BNPD. Tips may be called in at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to 847411 with the keyword BENTONPD in the body of the message or via the official BNPD app available on Google Play and iTunes.