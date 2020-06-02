Due to the recent protests around the country, Benton Mayor Tom Farmer has signed a proclamation establishing a state of emergency and a curfew for the city.
The proclamation establishes a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day through Monday, unless extended.
During that time, no one will be permitted to congregate or be on the streets or public ways within the city.
The proclamation will not prohibit those traveling to and from work or those on official city or state business.
Any law enforcement officer can enforce the proclamation.
The mayor's order says the city has received information about groups planning demonstrations with the use of incendiary devices, rocks, bottles and other projectiles.
"The city of Benton is in full support of all citizens exercising their rights to peaceably assemble and free speech, however, the implementation of a curfew is necessary in this situation with the information city officials have and the escalating intensity of the demonstrations around the country and in Arkansas for the purpose of ensuring the safety of all residents," it reads.
Farmer signed the proclamation today.