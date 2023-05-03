Mason Rhodes, a Benton High School alumni and current student at Arkansas State University, has no shortage of achievements for his age. At just 22 years old, Rhodes has already participated in an experiment that was sent to the International Space Station by NASA. He was also recently selected for the Distinguished Service Award at Arkansas State University, one of the highest honors given to graduating seniors. Rhodes was the only mechanical engineering student at Arkansas State to receive the award this year and one of seven in the entire university. The honor recognizes students for leadership, academic excellence and character.
Rhodes said he moved to Benton at just five years old and stayed in the school system until graduating in 2019. He attended Ringgold Elementary, Benton Middle School and Benton High School.
Rhodes has been interested in designing and building things since a young age and has a specific interest in aerospace engineering.
“It’s been a hobby and fascination of mine,” said Rhodes.
He is studying mechanical engineering at Arkansas State, no school in Arkansas offers a degree in aerospace engineering and Rhodes wanted to stay in the state. He said mentors told him that mechanical engineers have several pathways into the aerospace engineering industry which led him to pick mechanical engineering as his major.
Rhodes was also a part of the Student Payload Opportunity with Citizen Science, SPOCS, and he, six other students and two faculty members submitted a proposal in 2020 for a project in sustainability in microgravity to run on the International Space Station for 30 days. Their project involved bringing live wax worms into space, as they eat low-density polyethylene, which is a common plastic that breaks down into other things. Since there is no way to recycle plastics in space, the hope is to research wax worms to see if they can break down plastic in space. Scientists at NASA selected the A-State student’s project as one of five chosen to receive $20,000 NASA grants, despite competition from schools like Notre Dame, the University of Idaho, Stanford and Colombia University Rhodes's job was to build a container that had light systems and temperature loggers, which sent photos back to Arkansas State University. According to a press release from Arkansas State, the tiny cameras in the payload documented the waxworks and their activity while in space. Once the experiment returned to earth, the team analyzed the waxworks’ plastic consumption and output and prepared a report on their findings.
The project was challenging, as Rhodes had to learn to act like a biologist despite being an engineer. The wax worm idea came from a research paper completed in 2017 by scientists at Cambridge University in the UK. The experiment was launched into space in July 2022 and remained there for 30 days. Rhodes learned his hypothesis was correct and that wax worms were able to break down plastics in microgravity. The team presented their final report to NASA in December of 2022. Now the question is how can they replicate this on a larger scale.
The Benton High alum is also one of the founding members of a team of students that design offroad vehicles at A-State. The team is part of Baja SAE, a collegiate design series competition run by the Society of Automotive Engineers International. Teams of students from top universities across the country meet to race their vehicles in competition. Rhodes said that in 2019, the university attempted to build a vehicle but it was stalled do the COVID-19 pandemic. When Rhodes started at A-State, he was able to bring the project to fruition and get the team to a competition for the first time last year. It’s now a permanent team and Rhodes is proud to be
Rhodes professors have praised him for his drive as a student. Rhodes said he believes this comes from his upbringing.
“I didn’t come from a family that had a lot, so it was instilled in me that if there is something I want to do, it is possible but it is something I have to work for every day in life,” said Rhodes. “At this point, I think I’ve done everything I wanted to do, I strive to push a little bit further every day and I’m just glad that’s taken me so far.”
Rhodes plans to take a break from graduate school and pursue a job. He was accepted to USC, Austin, and Princeton for grad school in aerospace engineering, but he will be starting a job as an associate systems engineer at Northrop Grumman Aerospace contractor and will be working in Utah. Rhodes is engaged to Kara Campbell, a Benton High School graduate, and they will be getting married at the end of December. Rhodes will also be giving the commencement speech at A-State’s graduation.