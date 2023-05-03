mason rhodes

Mason Rhodes, a Benton High School alumni and current student at Arkansas State University, has no shortage of achievements for his age. At just 22 years old, Rhodes has already participated in an experiment that was sent to the International Space Station by NASA. He was also recently selected for the Distinguished Service Award at Arkansas State University, one of the highest honors given to graduating seniors. Rhodes was the only mechanical engineering student at Arkansas State to receive the award this year and one of seven in the entire university. The honor recognizes students for leadership, academic excellence and character.  