Jenna Malone graduated from Benton High School in 2022, and at 19 years old, she is already making waves in the world of molecular biology.
Malone has been awarded the Workforce Development Grant from the Arkansas Space Consortium, a division of NASA based out of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
This grant is awarded nationwide to 12 students in undergraduate and graduate programs. As a result, Malone will be interning at the Central Arkansas Genetic and Molecular Diagnostics lab which opened June 7, in East End Arkansas. Malone is currently pursuing a degree in biology and chemistry at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia.
“The more you know, the more you are aware of the things you don't know,” Malone said of her studies. However, that is what inspires Malone, as she expressed a curiosity and an enthusiasm about the research she will participate in, specifically focusing on the gap between extended space travel and its effect on the human genome.
At the lab, Malone will be working with some of the latest medical technology to conduct diagnostic testing such as quantitative PCR (qPCR) and microRNA concentration detection. All of this will help Malone and her team begin the process of understanding the mysterious effects space travel has on human DNA.
“The benefit of qPCR and microRNA concentration detection could be the next advancement in NASA’s post-space travel medical care and routine testing,” said Malone.
Quantitative PCR and microRNA concentration detection, the techniques Malone employs, play a crucial role in her research. qPCR is a laboratory method that “amplifies” or copies specific genetic sequences for further analysis, making it easier to identify certain mRNA molecules produced by genes or chromosomes. This method has significant implications for early-stage diagnoses of diseases and viruses, such as cancer and HIV, for astronauts as well as the general public.
For Malone’s internship at the Central Arkansas Genetic and Molecular Diagnostics Lab, she will be working under the guidance of Dr. Rob J. Griffin, who heads the operation, and Dr. Nathan Reyna, a P.h.D. in Cell and Molecular Biology and a professor of biology at OBU.
Reyna and his wife Sarah, who works for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences alongside Dr. Griffin, were intrigued by the effects of low-dose radiation therapy on human genomes.
They further studied and discussed the subject, and now Reyna has joined forces with Dr. Rob J. Griffin established a lab to further study such effects, and Jenna has been entrusted with the role of student intern for the summer.
The research conducted in labs like at the Central Arkansas Genetic and Molecular Diagnostics Lab could have tremendous implications for astronauts returning from extended space travel and the future of healthcare in general.
According to Malone, 31% of astronauts experience cancer and chronic diseases after such journeys.
The technique used in the lab by Malone and her colleagues amplifies samples of DNA from astronauts, allowing early detection and intervention.
Malone describes the work as a “kind of early detection for early detection,” emphasizing the importance of identifying potential health risks in astronauts as early as possible.
The lab’s goal is to develop an early detection method that can identify diseases and conditions before they progress significantly. This technique holds immense promise, not only for those who exit the stratosphere for years at a time, but for detecting diseases in everyone.
The Central Arkansas Genetic and Molecular Diagnostic Lab, where Malone will be working, is directly connected to UAMS. The lab’s machinery, including qRT-PCR instruments, was unwrapped and calibrated Wednesday June 7, and the team plans to start taking samples by July. The lab caters to clinical patients referred by primary care physicians and offers diagnostic testing for anyone seeking early detection of cancer, chronic illnesses, and other conditions.
Through her research, Malone will be providing insights into the effects of space travel on the human genome. Her work not only has the potential to enhance the medical care of astronauts but also to contribute to early detection and improved treatment plans for any and all individuals on Earth.
“I have been encouraged and pushed by my parents to never let myself stop growing,” said Malone, “whether that be my faith, my education, or my capacity to lead. I have always been told that if there is potential, then I might as well be the one to use it because it's always there.”
Looking ahead, Malone aspires to become a forensic DNA analyst for the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, or a forensic scientist for the FBI, where she would like to specialize in DNA testing.