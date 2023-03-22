Samantha Hartung, Benton High School Junior, recently worked with Benton Parks and Recreation to complete her Girl Scout Gold Award. The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest award a Girl Scout can receive and takes a minimum of 80 hours of work. Only 5.4% of Girl Scouts complete and earn this prestigious award.
Benton High student creates lending libraries for Girl Scout Project
- Special to the Saline Courier
