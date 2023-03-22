Benton High student creates lending libraries for Girl Scout Project

Samantha Hartung, Benton High School Junior, recently worked with Benton Parks and Recreation to complete her Girl Scout Gold Award by installing lending libraries around town.

 Provided

Samantha Hartung, Benton High School Junior, recently worked with Benton Parks and Recreation to complete her Girl Scout Gold Award. The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest award a Girl Scout can receive and takes a minimum of 80 hours of work. Only 5.4% of Girl Scouts complete and earn this prestigious award.

