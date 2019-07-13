A Benton man was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of his wife.
Benton police officers responded at approximately 2 a.m. to a residence on Grayson Drive where they reportedly located Minnie Fernow, 28, of Benton.
Officer say she died as a result of “traumatic injuries,” according to Benton Police Department spokesperson Krista Petty.
The victim’s husband Nicholas Fernow, 28, of Benton has been arrested and facing a charge of first-degree murder.
Benton detective have assumed the investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming, according to Ketty.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message or via the official Benton Police Department app which is available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.