Benton Junior High School has announced its schedule for the rest of the 2020 spring semester in light of COVID-19 restrictions and Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s mandate that schools remain closed to on-site learning for the rest of the year.
Final assignments to be graded for the week of April 29 through May 5 will be posted for students on April 29. That will also be the final day for students to pick up AMI packets.
All assignments are due by May 6.
Make-up work for missing assignments will be accepted May 7 through 20. Teachers will be reaching out to students with missing work. Any students that have “Fs” will be contacted by administrators and counselors.
Enrichment work will be provided from May 7 through May 22; however, enrichment work will not be factored in a student’s grade. It will, however, provide extended learning opportunities.
There will be no semester tests for the spring 2020 semester.
BJH has also announced the procedures for returning school materials.
Locker clean out is scheduled for April 23, but parents and students should remain in their vehicles while their items are returned.
Ninth grade Chromebooks and materials should be returned on May 11, while eighth grade Chromebooks and materials should be returned on May 12.
For both grades, Chromebooks should be returned between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. or 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the BJH campus. Students that need to keep Chromebooks for missing assignments will be allowed to do so.
On May 13, school materials can be returned by placing them in the locked drop box located outside the school. Those materials include library books, class novels, calculators and textbooks. Chromebooks should not be placed in the lock box.
Students with materials related to athletics, band, choir or ROTC should contact their activity sponsor for directions on how to return those items.
For parents and students with questions, contact BJH Principal Chad Pitts at cpitts@bentonschools.org
In a letter recently sent to freshmen students, Pitts expressed his sadness at the way the year ended but praised the students for their dedication and accomplishments.
“As I sit here today reflecting on the school year, I can’t help but think of all the great things you accomplished,” Pitts said. “I speak for everyone when I say you surpassed our expectations! What a joy you were to have in the building. From academics to activities, you are a remarkable group.”
Some of the accomplishments include:
•CAJHC Girls Basketball Tournament Champions.
•The dance team placing first in Pom and High Kick at the Bryant and Sheridan competitions.
•Quiz bowl teams finishing first and second at regional and second and third at state competitions.
“I am sorry your freshman year was cut short,” Pitts said. “I am sorry that you missed out on many fun activities that we host in the spring, such as the talent show and yearbook signing. I know this is difficult for many of you. However, I also know that you all have the leadership capabilities, toughness and grit to use this as an opportunity to become even better.
“You are smart, talented, respectful and work extremely hard,” Pitts said. “You were great leaders for our eighth-grade students as well. I am honored to have served as your principal. It was been a privilege to be a part of your lives for the past two years. We cannot wait to see what you accomplish in high school and post-graduation. Thank you for making Benton Junior High a better place.”