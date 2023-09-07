Born in Benton and raised on Alcoa Road, Rickey Treat's musical journey is one deeply rooted in the heart of central Arkansas. With a career spanning several decades, his contributions to country music have touched singers from Johnny Cash to Charley Pride.
Rickey’s song “Whiskey Train” has been nominated for Country Song of the Year at the Josie Awards, the largest independent music award show. Kish Moody’s performance of the song was also nominated for Country Male Vocalist of the Year.
The musical odyssey of Rickey Treat began when he discovered his talent for poetry and rhyme during his grade school years. Treat’s teachers at Pine Haven Elementary nurtured his lyrical skills.
“I have always been involved in music,” he said. “When I was in the sixth grade, I was not good at normal schooling and education. But they noticed that I could do poetry and my teachers spent a lot of time with me in class learning how to rhyme.”
His educational journey continued through nearly every community in Saline, including Bauxite Elementary, Bryant Junior High, and Benton High School. These roots have had a lasting impact on Treat and his music which frequently includes scenery and themes he grew up interacting with in central Arkansas.
In 1998, Rickey and his wife Sissy made the move to Nashville, “Music City”, where he began making strides in the music industry. He frequented the renowned Music Row, pitching his songs to publishers like RCA and Columbia, all while honing his craft as a songwriter.
“I started walking those streets and I was getting nowhere. But I was learning how to do one thing: get rejected,” he said. “That’s a very important thing to learn because that’s what you get most of in this business.”
That’s when Rickey crossed paths with the Wilburn Brothers, fellow Arkansans who were making waves in Nashville. Though they initially rejected every song he offered, Rickey finally made a sale with the song "Should I or Shouldn't I?" This encounter marked a turning point in his career.
Rickey's journey continued as he met James Marvell of Mercy where he and Sissy became fixtures at the Willie Nelson museum and Act IV Library, hosting a weekly show featuring guests like Charley Pride, Mac Wiseman, and Hank Williams, Jr. Rickey and Sissy were soon invited to join the Reunion of Professional Entertainers (ROPE), granting them access to the inner circle of Nashville's music scene.
Rickey’s mentors and collaborators, including Dickie Lee, John Schneider, Scotty Turner, and Arkansas country Hall-of-Famer Jimmy Driftwood, played essential roles in shaping Rickey's songwriting style. But according to Rickey, none of his success could have ever taken place were it not for Sissy’s stubborn insistence.
“We were living in Nashville, and Sissy walked up to my office and said ‘Do you want to make it in this business or not?’” said Rickey.
When he said yes, she drove him to Razzy Bailey’s Hit House, kicked and locked him out of the car. Rickey tried to explain to her that this was not how things were done, but she refused to listen until Rickey knocked on the door and spoke to Bailey.
“I said ‘I’m a songwriter and I would like to talk to you about some of my songs.’ And he said to me ‘So is everybody else in this town.’”
After the initial rejection, however, Bailey stopped and told Rickey to hang tight. A few seconds later he came out with a piece of paper and a song title and told Rickey to bring a new song the next day.
“He wasn’t looking for a great song, he was looking to see if I really was a songwriter,” Rickey explained, and the next day he was back at Bailey’s door with a new song in hand.
“It’s okay,” Bailey said, not overly impressed. But Rickey had proven he was a songwriter and Bailey took him under his wing.
It was not long before Rickey made more connections and vocalists began performing Rickey's songs, and he cultivated a close relationship with the Gallimores, known for producing artists like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. They presented him with a tempting offer as a writer, but Rickey opted for a different path, signing a recording contract with SOA Records.
“I was attracted to the glitter and lights and my mind wasn’t understanding that the glitter and the lights is not going to make you any money,” said Rickey with a laugh. “It was kind of like I turned down the gold for the fool’s gold,” he said. But that does not mean Rickey is slowing down on his career in any way.
Rickey and Sissy moved back to Saline County when Sissy’s mother got sick and they’ve been in central Arkansas since. However, the two still make frequent visits for work up to Nashville and they will most certainly be in town for the Josie Awards on Oct. 22.
A collection of Rickey’s work can be found at ReverbNation.com/RickeyTreat. A recording of Kish Moody’s nominated performance of “Whiskey Train” at the Troubadour in Nashville, Tenn. can be found on YouTube.