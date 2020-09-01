A Benton man has been arrested on multiple felony charges related to an alleged violent incident in Izard County.
According to a press release from the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, George E. Neal, 36, has been charged with second-degree domestic battery, a class C felony; first-degree terroristic threatening, a class D felony; possession of firearms by a certain person, a class D felony; aggravated assault on a family or household member, a class D felony; theft of a firearm, a class D felony; and four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, a class D felony.
At approximately 11:15 a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched for a reported domestic disturbance. According to Chief Deputy Charley Melton, upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who stated that Neal had physically assaulted and threatened her earlier that morning.
“The victim stated that Neal had awakened her in the early morning hours and physically forced her out of the residence,” the press release said. “She reported that Neal brandished a firearm that he had taken out of her vehicle without her consent and threatened to kill her. The victim stated Neal forced her to the ground and grabbed her throat. She also reported that he struck her with the firearm. The victim stated she told Neal she was having chest pains and he ordered her into the residence and then he told her to lie down. The victim reported that Neal told her that he would never leave her alone and that he would make sure her family would die.”
Four minor children were also present during the alleged assault.
Neal, who has previously been convicted of felony charges, is being held in the Izard County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.