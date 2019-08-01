A Benton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting.
Brandon Sander, 27, of Benton faces charges of battery and being a felon in possession of firearms, according to the Benton Police Department.
At approximately 1 a.m. today, officers responded after receiving a report that two gunshot victims were being treated at a local hospital. The two adult victims had sustained injuries that were not life threatened, according to the department.
The incident is still under investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.