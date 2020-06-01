Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the arrest of David Jefferson Brown, of Benton, on 20 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, a class C felony.
Rutledge’s office has seen a drastic uptick in activity from cyber predators targeting children online during the COVID-19 pandemic and the her cyber crimes agents have been aggressively investigating each lead they receive.
Brown, 44, turned himself in to the Saline County Detention Center after agents from the Cyber Crime Unit discovered sexually explicit files shared by him through a peer-to-peer network.
Agents seized a computer hard drive, flash drive and a cell phone from the residence. The casefile will be turned in to Saline County Prosecutor Chris Walton once it is completed.