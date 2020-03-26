A Benton man is facing multiple felony charges, including rape and sexual indecency with a child.
Robert Maddux, 64, was arrested Tuesday by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office on one count each of class Y felony rape, class D felony sexual indecency with a child, class D felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and class A misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to an arrest report from SCSO, Maddux was arrested Tuesday evening. The SCSO made contact with Maddux regarding the charges and he was transported to the Saline County Detention Center to be interviewed.
Maddux denied all allegations. The SCSO informed Maddux of physical evidence obtained by the Arkansas State Crime Lab, but he continued to deny the charges and was then transferred to the jail.
The case, which involves a minor, is still under investigation.
Maddux appeared, via video, in Saline County District Court on Wednesday. According to Saline County Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Gill, the office requested a $100,000 bail for Maddux, but the amount set by the court was $15,000.
As of press time, Maddux is still in custody at the detention center.