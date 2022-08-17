A Benton man was killed in a single-car crash early Wednesday morning on Arkansas 229 near Jackman Trail, according to an Arkansas State Police crash summary. This is the second fatal accident reported in Saline County in a week.
Benton man killed in early morning crash, second fatal accident reported in a week
