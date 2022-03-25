Officers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and a dive team have been working since Wednesday to find a Benton man following a boating incident at Lake Ouachita. The man's two children, a 5-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl, were found dead.
The father has been identified as Steven Garnett, 37, of Benton. The names of the two children have not been released.
According to Randy Zellers, assistant chief for communications for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, an angler called officers at about 6 p.m. Wednesday after finding debris from the family's boat and the bodies of the two children, who were wearing life jackets.
A medical examiner will determine their exact cause of death, he said.
According to reports, the incident occurred at the end of the lake in the Yorktown Bay area.
The family's 14-foot boat was located half submerged and officers said the boat may have been overloaded with equipment, he said.
Zellers also said at the time of the incident the water was choppy and very cold. Officers believe hypothermia may have been a contributing factor.
The portion of the lake where they are searching is 140 feet deep and a dive team is using sonar equipment, Zellers said.