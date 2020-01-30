A Benton man was sentenced Monday in Saline County Circuit Court after pleading no contest to a second-degree murder charge stemming from the death of his daughter.
Circuit Judge Grisham Phillips ordered Jimmy Kilpatrick, 72, receive a 20-year-sentence in the Arkansas Department of Correction with 8 years suspended, said Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Bush who representing the state during the case.
According to court documents, Kilpatrick got into an argument with his daughter, Lila Kilpatrick, 30, in a bedroom. The daughter left and went to the kitchen. Kilpatrick later left the bedroom, confronted his daughter and stabbed her causing her death.
When officers responded to the scene on N. Shady Lane, Kilpatrick admitted to stabbing his daughter.
"I asked Jimmy Kilpatrick if the wound was critical and if she was going to die to which he replied 'I hope not' and continued to describe exactly where he stabbed his daughter by specifically pointing to a point on his center right abdomen just under his right pectoral region," according to the police report.
Kilpatrick has been at the Saline County Detention Center since his arrest in October 2018.
"This is a very sad domestic situation that never should have occurred. There are no good answers in a case like this," said Saline County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Walton.
Serving as Kilpatrick's legal counsel was Gina Reynolds.