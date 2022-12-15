The City of Benton has received word from representatives at Airbnb that the earliest they could begin collecting the A&P tax on Airbnb rental properties within the Benton city limits would be next February.
The tax rate for the rentals are set at 1.5 percent, the same tax rate applied to hotels and motels.
The Benton A&P Commission agreed to begin applying the tax on Airbnb rentals earlier this year. At the July A&P meeting, City Attorney Baxter Drennon said the tax had not been collected yet. Drennon suggested getting in touch with Airbnb so the city could begin collecting the tax.
A few months later at the October community development meeting, Director of Community Development John Parton pointed out that Airbnb rental properties fall under the legal category of “short-term rentals.”
When the A&P Commission was established in 2005, the ordinance stated that the commission could levee the tax against hotels, motels and short-term rentals. In that same meeting, commissioners approved a motion directing Parton and Drennon to learn what needed to be done for the city to begin collecting the tax.
Parton revealed at this month’s community development meeting that the city received a response from Airbnb. The short-term rental company said that they will provide the city with information on listings, aggregate data and annual audits. They also provided a tax collection agreement and said they will begin acknowledging Airbnb hosts about the A&P tax.
Alderman Shane Knight said the Arkansas State Legislature will soon be considering a proposal from the municipal league addressing A&P taxes.
He said the municipal league is suggesting changes to A&P taxes within the state that could remove the authority from city councils to make changes to the tax. Instead, it would be voted on by the residents.
Knight recommended the city expedite the process of applying the A&P tax on Airbnb rentals before the general assembly convenes for its session in January.
“I would feel more comfortable handling this now and definitely no later than our January council meeting,” said Knight. “Our ability to include Airbnb (under the A&P tax) could be taken out of our hands.”
Parton reiterated what he said at the October meeting that the term “short-term rentals” includes Airbnb rentals under its umbrella legally. Parton instead suggested removing the term condominium from the A&P ordinance.
Knight clarified he’s worried because the tax has not been applied yet, no legal precedent for taxing Airbnb properties under the city’s ordinance had been set.
“Right now that’s a loose end. Let’s tie our own loose ends up, rather than taking the gamble and letting the state legislature tie them up for us,” said Knight. “We need to have those collections in place.”
Alderman Steve Brown said the language in the ordinance should define Airbnb as an industry, rather than refer to the business specifically because there are other similar businesses. Parton agreed and said this would be a good pathway to begin the process of collecting the tax from similar vendors.
Knight made a motion to allow Parton and Drennon to craft language for the ordinance that would be more inclusive of vendors like Airbnb.
The motion passed unanimously.