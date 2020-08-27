Benton Municipal Complex closing early
- Dana Guthrie
-
- Updated
The Benton Municipal Complex will close today at noon due to the threat of severe weather.
According to the city, the early closure will allow all employees time to get home safely.
"As always we want to thank our essential personnel for working through severe weather conditions to provide the necessary services for our citizens," the city said in a social media post.
Dana Guthrie
Reporter
