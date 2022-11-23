The Benton Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council (MYAC) has announced its first “Operation Elf My Yard” fundraiser.
Benton MYAC offering to decorate yards for a fundraiser
Tags
Destin Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Beavers host undefeated Bearkatz in quarters
- Hornets tops in Russellville, girls 2nd
- Bauxite stays perfect, tames Trojans
- State champ Givens taking talents to OKC
- Cards split week, Lady Cards fall to Poyen
- Quorum Court dissolves public facilities board; discuss roads and jail
- Operation Fill the Sleigh
- Benton MYAC offering to decorate yards for a fundraiser
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton opens Archery Range
- Christmas at the River Center
- Committee to consider unification of Gann Museum and Saline County Library
- Beat Back Inflation with Credit Card Rewards
- How to Win the Holidays with Credit Card Rewards
- Defensive Dominance: Benton blanks Wolves, clinches semis berth
- Quorum Court dissolves public facilities board; discuss roads and jail
- Panthers welcome Wolves in quarterfinals
- Committee recommends Cole to fill vacant council seat, discuss commissioner pay
- Benton pulls away in 2nd half for rout