TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. - A Benton, Arkansas, native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One (STRATCOMMWING ONE).
It’s TACAMO (“Take Charge and Move Out”) mission to provide airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of U.S. Strategic Command.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Seth Pennington, a 2014 Bryant High School graduate, joined the Navy one year ago.“I joined the Navy to provide a better future for my son,” said Pennington.
Pennington uses skills and values similar to those found in Benton to succeed in the Navy.“My upbringing taught me that hard work pays off,” said Pennington.
The Navy’s presence aboard an Air Force base in the middle of America may seem like an odd location given its distance from any ocean; however, the central location allows for the deployment of aircraft to both coasts and the Gulf of Mexico on a moment’s notice. This quick response is key to the success of the nuclear deterrence mission.The Navy command consists of a Wing staff, the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training, and three Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadrons: The “Ironmen” of VQ 3, the “Shadows” of VQ 4 and the “Roughnecks” of VQ 7.Pennington serves as a naval aircrewman with VQ 7.
“I enjoy learning new skills and getting better at my job,” said Pennington. “There are so many opportunities to learn job skills and life skills in the Navy.”
STRATCOMMWING One employs more than 1,300 active-duty sailors and 100 contractors to provide maintenance, security, operations, administration, training and logistic support for the Boeing E-6 Mercury aircraft fleet, an airborne command post and communications relay based on the Boeing 707.
Their mission stems from the original 1961 Cold War order known as ‘Take Charge and Move Out!’ Adapted as TACAMO and now the command’s nickname, the men and women of TACAMO continue to provide a survivable communication link between national decision makers and the nation’s nuclear weapons.
The commander-in-chief issues orders to members of the military who operate nuclear weapons aboard submarines, aircraft or in land-based missile silos. Sailors aboard TACAMO E-6 Mercury aircraft provide the one-of-a-kind and most-survivable communication needed for this critical mission.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.Serving in the Navy means Pennington is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.“
The Navy plays an important part in defending our nation’s and partners’ interests,” said Pennington. “The Navy has the surface and air assets that help to achieve this mission.”Pennington and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“My major Navy accomplishment is how far in the aircrew profession I have made it thus far,” said Pennington. “The pipeline for aircrew is difficult, and I have been able to surpass many of my peers and achieve success.”
As Pennington and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“To me, serving in the Navy means a better chance at a future for my wife and son,” added Pennington. “I am inspired by my uncle who served in the Navy as a corpsman. He shared experiences with me and influenced my decision to join.”