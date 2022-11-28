Every night while Sarah Spakes was growing up in Benton, her family would eat dinner and watch Wheel of Fortune. They would compete as a family and Spakes would always easily answer the puzzle questions.
“Every night, whenever I was home, we would eat family dinner and we would watch Wheel of Fortune. It’s just always what was available,” said Spakes.
Her parents always told her, one day she should compete in Wheel of Fortune.
This past Sept. Sarah got her chance to compete during the show's “College Week”.
“Last Christmas, I was home for break and we were all watching the show and my boyfriend and I were like wait we should apply. It was really easy, we just sent in a video,” said Spakes.
After sending in the video, Spakes was chosen for a Zoom audition in June. During the audition she was told if she didn’t hear back from anyone within the next month, to try again next year. After now hearing from anybody throughout July and Spakes figured she missed the opportunity. However, in Aug., she eventually heard back. That month, she would fly out to Los Angeles, California and compete on the show she watched with her family every night.
She was given a $1,000 stipend for travel. She said this covered most of her flight and hotel.
Spakes said even though she knew a lot about the show, she was still nervous.
“I knew there were 20 college students there and I knew there were probably pretty good too. I kind of thought we could all do well. I knew I wanted to do well but I also knew it was a lot of luck. It’s a game of luck,” she said.
All of the time watching Wheel of Fortune paid off because Spakes ended up winning $21,950 and a trip to Barbados from the game show.
The episode aired on Nov. 22 on KATV Channel 7 at 6:30 p.m. Wheel of Fortune airs every weeknight on KATV 7 at that time.
With her winnings, Spakes said she plans to take a few trips and maybe buy herself a new watch. The trip to Barbados is a six-night trip.
Spakes said her experience on the show was great.
“We got to meet Pat (Sajak) and Vanna (White) and they were really nice, good at making you comfortable. It was nerve-wracking, Jim the announcer, was really friendly and nice,” she said.
“It was really nerve-racking in front of the audience. I was telling the other contestants how if this was live it would have been even scarier. The audience was like 70 people so it was a decent crowd but not huge. I had never done anything like it before so that part was nerve-racking but it was kind of like an out-of-body experience, you kind of go on autopilot,” she added.
Spakes also said one of the coolest things was seeing the wheel itself in person.
“It was really fun to spin it, it’s 2,400 pounds. But, I’m a small person and it still wasn’t hard to spin,” she said.
Spakes graduated from Benton High School in 2019 and is now a senior at Ouachita Baptist University studying political science and public history.