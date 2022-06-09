The Benton Police Department has arrested one individuals in connection with a shooting at a local apartment complex. Another suspect is wanted in connection with the incident.
Monday evening at about 7:30 p.m., Benton officers responded to Chapel Ridge Apartment for multiple disturbances including a shooting. A 13-year-old female suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg. She is currently receiving medical treatment, but is considered stable, according to a news release.
A 17-year-old male was arrested shortly after the shooting and is facing charges of two counts of terroristic act, battery, aggravated riot, being a minor in possession of a gun and unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits.
Officers are also on the lookout for second shooter who has reportedly been identified as Edward Eugene Hill, 52. He is facing charges of battery, two counts of a terroristic act, aggravated riot, being a felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm within city limits. According to police, Hill should be considered armed and dangerous. He should not be approached if identified. Individuals with information about his whereabouts or related to the investigation are encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-776-5947. Individuals can also test “BENTONPD plus your message” to 847411. The investigation is ongoing and updates may be forthcoming.