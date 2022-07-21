Benton Police Department has placed a hold on suspect Nneka Seville, 31, of Benton, for the charge of manslaughter, a Class C felony connection with the death of her 3-year-old son in February. Seville is currently being held without bond at the Pulaski County Detention Center on additional, unrelated charges, police said.
Benton officers charge woman in death investigation
