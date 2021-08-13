The Benton Police Department is currently conducting a death investigation after a deceased male was discovered at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Valley Street.
The victim is believed to be a missing person out of Little Rock. Positive identification is pending.
Detectives with the Benton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Foul play is suspected, and the investigation is ongoing. More information may be released if it becomes available, according to a news release.
Detectives are working leads, and anyone with information is asked to contact BNPD. Tips may be called in at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message or at www.cityprotect.com.