Benton Police Department officers responded to a Jefferson Street residence just after 4 p.m. Sunday in reference to a kidnapping.
Cody Granville Brooks, 28, of Sheridan had allegedly forced his way into the residence and punched one of the occupants before kidnapping a 22-year-old woman and fleeing the area by vehicle.
The victim was later returned to the residence by Brooks' mother, Kerrie Whitaker. Whitaker was determined to be involved in the initial kidnapping after further investigation, according to a news release.
She was taken into custody Sunday afternoon and charged with kidnapping, a Class B felony; residential burglary, a Class B felony and assault on a family or household member, a Class B misdemeanor.
Brooks was taken into custody Monday afternoon and is facing charges of kidnapping, a Class B felony; residential burglary, a Class B felony; domestic battery, a Class D felony and battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He was also served a warrant for a probation violation out of Saline County.
The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-776-5947. Individuals can also text “BENTONPD plus the message” to 847411 or leave a tip via the official BNPD app.