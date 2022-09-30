Four Benton Police Officers were honored with Naloxone Lifesaving Awards by Arkansas’ new Drug Director Boyce Hamlet.
The officers were honored for their life-saving responses to drug overdoses by using Naloxone, also known as Narcan, to reverse the overdoses.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Naloxone is an opioid antagonist medication that is used to reverse an opioid overdose. When the life-saving drug is used, it can restore respiration within two to five minutes and may prevent brain injury or, in the most severe cases, death.
Benton officers Tierra Coffey, Hayden Bolding, Lt. Larry Applegarth and Abdias Valdez all received the awards for their life-saving actions. Coffey and Valdez received two awards each for saving lives on two separate occasions.
“We came here today to recognize these officers here. I think it’s important that we recognize officers when they do good things and recognize police departments that are doing good work and going above and beyond. In Saline County, you’re very fortunate to have good law enforcement here,” said Hamlet.
Hamlet was appointed as Arkansas Drug Director by Governor Asa Hutchinson on Aug. 29. Before the appointment, Hamlet served on the Arkansas State Parole board and was chief criminal investigator of the 20th judicial district prosecuting attorney’s office.
Former Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane, Benton Police Chief Scotty Hodges and overdose Response Strategy Analyst for Gulf Coast HIDTA Tom Fisher were in attendance for the ceremony as well.
Benton was the first city in Arkansas to begin deploying Naloxone.
The first naloxone save by a police department in Arkansas was on Oct. 2, 2016, when former Benton Police Sgt. Jeremy Riedmueller used it to save a person suffering from a heroin overdose.
According to Arkansas Take Back, Naloxone has been used 141 times in Saline County alone.
In 2021, Saline County had 26 overdose deaths.
In 2017, the United States Department of Health and Human Services declared America’s opioid crisis a public health emergency.
Benton Police Department was also the first department in the state to begin a drug take-back program. The Fall Arkansas Drug Take Back Day is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29. This is an opportunity for those with unused or unwanted medications to dispose of them safely.