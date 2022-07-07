Benton Police Department responded to Rivendell Behavioral Health Services around 11 p.m. Tuesday for a reported disturbance with weapons.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with a female victim, who reported her friend was forced into the suspect’s vehicle at gunpoint. The victim stated she was punched by the suspect while attempting to check on the other victim. Despite the suspect wearing a ski mask, witnesses were able to identify the subject as the kidnapped victim’s boyfriend, and BNPD detectives, with the assistance of Little Rock Police Department, were able to locate and seize the suspect’s vehicle at his residence, according to a news release.
The suspect, Monterio Shorter, 25, of Little Rock, was detained by Saline County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a traffic stop on the victim’s vehicle a short time later. The victim was unharmed, Benton police officers said.
Shorter was charged with kidnapping, a Class Y felony; aggravated assault on family or household member, a Class D felony; three counts of aggravated assault, a Class D felony; terroristic threatening, a Class D felony and third-degree battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He was booked in the Saline County Jail and given $50,000 bond, officers said.
If anyone has additional information to contribute to this investigation, please contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-776-5947. Individuals can also text “BENTONPD plus your message” to 847411 or leave a tip via the official BNPD app.
This investigation remains ongoing. Additional charges may be forthcoming.