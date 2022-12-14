Benton residents learned Monday just how much to expect city utility rates to increase in 2023.
Benton Public Utilities Commission chairman Jerry Ponder broke down the proposed increases during a public hearing, telling the audience the average increase for wastewater rates would be 17.4 percent, water rates will rise 13.7 percent and electrical rates will increase by 2 percent.
“We as a commission, since our inception in 2004, have probably done a poor job of treating it as a business and being forward thinking enough to tell this body (Benton City Council) what it is that we need,” said Ponder.
Ponder also said the population growth of the city has been a factor. He said there are several projects Benton Utilities needs to complete to account for that growth and these rate increases would help them do so.
Utility rate increases are proposed by the public utility commission, and that proposal is then approved or rejected by the city council.
Mayor Tom Farmer said from 2004 to 2022 there had been few rate increases. He said the process for increasing the rates began in January of this year.
The Benton City Council has already considered one ordinance for rate increases this year, but it was rejected. Several council members cited inflation as the reason they voted against the proposal.
General Manager of Benton Utilities David Vondran has said throughout the year that rate increases are needed. Currently, water and wastewater utilities are subsidized by money from electric utilities. Vondran has said they need to make water and wastewater self-sustainable and that utility rate increases are required to reach that goal.
The first reading of the ordinance approving the increases happened at the November council meeting. Two more readings of the ordinance are required before a vote to approve the rate hike is taken. The second reading will be at the Dec. 19 city council meeting and the third and final reading will be held during the January meeting.
Council members have the opportunity to make changes or add amendments to the ordinance at both of those meetings.
Patricia Ashley, a resident of Benton, said she believes it is a bad time to pass rate increases because of inflation.
Another resident asked city officials how the money from the increased rates would be used.
Ponder said the financials for Benton Utilities show they went from $11 million of unrestricted cash funds to around $5 million at the end of October. He added that Benton Utilities, so far in 2022, would have a year-to-date loss of about $3.2 million.
Ponder added that the last time a wastewater rate increase was in 2016 and the increase was just 15 cents per 1,000 gallons used. The last water rate increase came in 2015, that increase was 7 cents per 1,000 gallons.
City Attorney Baxter Drennon pointed out that under Arkansas law, utility companies are required to charge rates that are sufficient to maintain the operation of utilities. He said that currently, the rates are not sufficient to cover things that are legally required, specifically the costs of debt, maintenance costs or replacement costs.
“They don’t have adequate rates to cover the things that are required by the law,” said Drennon.
The Dec. 19 meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Benton City Hall, 114 S. East Street.
The replay of Monday night's public hearing is available on the city’s official Facebook page.