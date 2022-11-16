The grand opening of the first Archery Range in Benton was on Monday. City officials, employees and citizens gathered for the ceremony. It is located off of Marykay Lane behind the Benton Utilities office.
featured
Benton opens Archery Range
- Destin Davis
-
- Updated
Tags
Destin Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Bryant Planning Commission approves GarNat Engineering projects
- Board hears annual report to the public, honors volleyball team
- Benton opens Archery Range
- Lady Hornet trio inks to play at next level
- Pretties & Grace celebrate its one year anniversary
- Committee to consider unification of Gann Museum and Saline County Library
- Benton state title trio signs
- Big 4th sends Lady Miners to victory lane
Most Popular
Articles
- Saline County Vote Totals
- Benton state title trio signs
- Lady Hornet trio inks to play at next level
- City to host grand opening event for archery range
- Committee to consider unification of Gann Museum and Saline County Library
- Local veteran shares his experience in the U.S. Navy
- Pretties & Grace celebrate its one year anniversary
- Bryant School Board discuss new drug dogs
- Panthers ink to play at next level
- VFW Post to host annual Veterans Day celebration