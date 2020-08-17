The Benton City Council Personnel, Health and Safety Committee approved a measure regarding the pay structure of its police and fire departments during a meeting Thursday evening.
Police Chief Scotty Hodges asked the committee to consider changing the pay structure for his department to make it more in line with what the fire department is paid after he noticed a discrepancy between the two departments.
Hodges said he created a document he presented to the committee showing the differences in the pay scale after discussion regarding the BNPD budget with Alderman Steve Lee.
“We both agreed that it should be more fair and more equal between the two departments and that it would be a good idea to make the pay scale equal — starting minimums and maximum pay for each rank,” Hodges said.
The discussions have been ongoing since 2019, but Hodges said he and Lee did not want to bring it to the committee until other city personnel received raises and after knowing the money was available in the budget for the increases.
The way the structure currently stands, a six-year veteran of the fire department earns more than an 11-year veteran of the police department.
“It was overlooked somehow,” Hodges said. “I’m sure it was not intentional on anybody’s part.”
Hodges said that Human Resources Director Christiane Crabtrey had prepared a proposal that would “equal everything out.”
“The starting pay for a fireman would be the starting pay of an officer,” Hodges said. “Same thing with the max.”
Hodges also brought up the fact that if the department hires someone who already has certain levels of experience, the new employee can be brought in at a higher pay scale than entry level. According to Fire Chief Bill Ford, this is not the case for the fire department. The pay structure requires all new employees, regardless of training or experience, to start at the minimum salary specified.
“We look at the integrity of the scale,” Ford said. “It doesn’t matter if you’ve got 15 years, you come in on the bottom ... it protects the integrity of the scale.”
Alderman Bill Donnor told Ford that he did not think that anyone on the council would object to him paying new employees more than the minimum to start out with the department if they had the training and experience.
Ford said according to the scale, he cannot do that. He added the department looks at the first year of employment as a training year, whether it be attending the academy, earning certificates or simply learning about the city.
“I can’t speak to the fire chief, but I know with the police department, experience is a huge thing,” Hodges said.
He gave the example of a 30-year veteran they hired in 2019 in the CID division who brought with him extensive homicide experience from his time in Pulaski County.
“He has been a huge thing for us and I could not have picked him up had we not had the opportunity to pay at a higher rate,” Hodges said.
Benton Mayor Tom Farmer does have to approve new hires coming into the department at higher-than-minimum rate at the BNPD and Hodges said he always consults Farmer on that issue.
While Lee recommended that the new structure for the BNPD be put into place Jan. 1, 2021, Hodges asked the committee for it to be put into effect Sept. 14, 2020. When asked why the difference on dates, Hodges said that it was because his officers have been aware they’ve been underpaid compared to the fire department for nearly 10 months. It will cost approximately $44,000 from September until January to make up the discrepancy.
Hodges added that it would be difficult to go back and tell his officers than have to wait another five months when the money is available in the budget to cover the increase.
While not opposed to the new structure, Alderman Judd Hart said that he was still concerned about the fact that the BNFD is not able to adjust the minimum salary for new hires according to experience like BNPD and without changing that fact, discrepancies in pay would still happen and morale could suffer.
“Before we personally would make some final decision,” Hart said. “Those kinds of things need to be worked out would be my only suggestion.
Ford said he has never been told or instructed that he had the latitude to adjust pay for new hires based on experience. He also added that he even asked that specific question when he brought on a recent new hire with experience and said he was told the new hire must start at the bottom.
Hodges said that while he did not intend any offense to the fire department, he stated that experience is a factor at the BNPD because officers are often having to make life or death decisions alone, while firefighters are doing their job with others.
Ford said he was not going to argue on that statement, but that experience is a factor as well at the BNFD.
“I’m not going to turn loose a one-year man driving a $500,000 truck,” Ford said. “It’s apples and oranges ... I believe in the scale and it’s the way I want to keep it.”
He added that this issue is more of a miscommunication than a discrepancy and that the requested restructure is an attempt to make sure both departments top out equally.
Donnor commended both chiefs and that he wants to make sure they do not feel micromanaged and that they both have the tools to run their departments successfully.
Ford said he prefers the scale as it is because there is not a chance to be seen as playing favorites when it comes to pay. Individuals who interview are told upfront about the scale.
“I do support Chief Hodges and them trying to compress their scale,” Ford said.
Hodges said the proposal addresses three issues: making pay equal between the departments in starting pay, maximum pay and the years it takes to get there in each rank.
Farmer said that since both chiefs are in favor of the proposal, he also supports it.
Hart asked for confirmation that BNPD would retain the option to adjust stating pay if warranted and that the BNFD would not. Both men confirmed that is the case.
“The way our scale is written,” Ford said. “Even though that I have the latitude to do that, the way our scale is written and the way it was designed, in good conscious, I don’t see a way that I could do that.”
The measure will be voted on by the full council at the regularly scheduled meeting Aug. 24.