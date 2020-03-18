In order to help both newly hired employees and those affected by the emergency school closure, the Benton Personnel, Health and Safety Committee voted to recommend an ordinance to allow sick leave for new hires and parents taking care of children during a meeting Monday.
The current policy for sick leave requires a note from a doctor for anyone taking three or more days of sick time, Mayor Tom Farmer told the committee.
He said parents were not ready to suddenly have their children out of school with no alternative plan for childcare during the work day.
Staff liaison to the committee, Christiane Crabtrey, told the group much depends on the U.S. Senate passing the bill that was already passed by the House. She said that bill includes 14 days of sick leave and Family Medical Leave Act protections. It includes those without childcare. If passed, the bill is specifically for the pandemic. She added the Senate is still ironing out the details.
City Attorney Brent Houston said no one knows what may happen in Washington. His immediate concern is to take care of city employees. He added if the bill gets passed and has more protections than what the city does, the city will adjust to match it.
All those taking part in the meeting agreed the priority is to take care of city employees.
Houston said an ordinance would need to be passed. It would need to redefine what sick leave is on a temporary basis.
Alderman Jeff Morrow asked if working from home was an option for employees. Farmer told him it is not because the city lacks technology required to do so.
The council members clarified that those facing quarantine are already covered as long as a doctor tells them to do so.
They agreed the two issues needing attention were employees who do not have childcare while school or daycare is closed and new employees who have not been with the city long enough to acquire sick days. New employees have to be with the city 90 days before they can use sick time.
Farmer emphasized he wanted the ordinance to only be for this one pandemic situation.
He also felt it should only apply to when the schools were closed unexpectedly, not for planned breaks such as holidays or spring break.
Stephanie Jones, director of the Parks Department, pointed out that those with toddlers, such as herself, use daycares that do not take spring break. So those being closed would continue to be a hardship. Farmer agreed the ordinance should treat daycares different than schools that already have planned the break.
Morrow asked if the committee should wait or act at the meeting. Committee Chair Bill Donnor said the group needed to act right away.
Crabtrey told the committee one suggestion she had been given was to allow employees who had built up sick time to donate it to those with less. She was concerned because there would be tax implications for both if they did that.
Houston told David Vondron, general manager for Benton Utilities, that the Utilities are separate because it has its own handbook.
Alderman Steve Brown suggested writing the ordinance to remain in affect for future emergencies like the situation employees are facing. Houston felt there is not a good way to write in order to do that.
The committee decided the ordinance would only last through the end of the school year and require the state of emergency declared last Friday by Gov. Asa Hutchinson as the triggering event. It will include daycares.
Donnor asked Houston to write the ordinance.
Some of those in attendance were concerned about the requirement for a doctor's note to cover quarantine, but Farmer said there will soon be testing available through Walmart, Walgreens and others. Crabtrey said UAMS has an online tool to determine if someone should be tested. She plans to include that information with the upcoming paychecks.
Jones was also concerned that the employees will not receive that time back. Donnor said the city already offers generous sick time and vacation time.
The ordinance will go to the full council for a vote at its next meeting, which, as of now, is planned March 30. If passed, it will be retroactive to the day the governor closed schools.
The ordinance will tentatively read "all employees, regardless of hire date, may use sick leave for any absence resulting from taking care of children while school or daycare is not in session as a result of the governor's declaration, except days which were previously scheduled, such as spring break or Good Friday, when would be in session."
The time period will be March 13 through June 1.
Houston is working on the final full version of the ordinance.
Committee member Jocelyn Cash was not in attendance.
The rest of what was discussed at the meeting will be included in an upcoming edition of The Saline Courier.
All meetings are open to the public and attendance is encouraged.