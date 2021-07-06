The Benton Planning and Zoning Commission will meet tonight at 6 p.m. in the city council chambers at the Benton Municipal Complex. The meeting will be live streamed via the city's Facebook page.
Benton P&Z to meet Tuesday
- Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Reporter
