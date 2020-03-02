The Benton Parks and Recreation Department will partner with AAROC's Autism Alliance of Saline County for an Adaptive Dance Luau from 6 to 8 p.m. March 28.
"Adaptive Dance is a dance for sensory friendly kids," said Grant Watts, special events coordinator, adding the lights will be on and the music will be low.
Watts said it is important to offer children with sensory processing issues the same types of programs that Parks offers other children.
Local disc jockey DJ Raquel will provide the music. There will be a photo booth and light refreshments. The snacks will include gluten free options.
Watts said the department has been working to expand adaptive offerings. He wants to create space for everyone to participate.
While the event is free, participants need to register at the River Center lobby, by calling 501-776-5970 or online at www.bentonar.org/departments/parksrec. Space is limited.
Parents can register themselves and a child plus an additional sibling or friend.
Watts said the event is not only for those with autism, but anyone with sensory processing disorders and their siblings are welcome to attend.
The Parks Department has partnered with the Autism Alliance before for a movie, and Watts plans to hold another sensory movie with the Alliance in the future.
Those who plan to attend are encouraged to dress in Hawaiian and beach attire. Parks will have leis and grass skirts for people to wear.
Watts wants everyone who attends to be able to have a great time at the event.
"Our department is very thankful for AAROC and our partnership with them, and we are excited to host this event with them," said Parks Director Stephanie Jones.
Watts is thankful for the staff and volunteers who make events like Adaptive Dance possible. He also appreciates the community and residents who he said they couldn't hold events without.
"We are excited to add this adaptive program to our schedule," Watts said.