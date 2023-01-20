Benton Parks and Recreation’s Miracle League returns this March

Benton Parks and Recreations Miracle League registration has officially begun and will remain open through March 3. The games will be played at Tyndall Park on Mondays, Tuesdays and/or Thursdays. The season will run from March 27 through May 4.

 Special to The Saline Courier

Registration for Benton Parks and Recreation’s Miracle League is officially open.

