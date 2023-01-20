Benton Parks and Recreation’s Miracle League returns this March

Registration for Benton Parks and Recreation’s Miracle League is officially open.
Registration will remain open until March 3.
Miracle League is a free baseball league for kids with mental and physical disabilities. It also unifies the local disabled community with the larger community through its buddy system. The league is an all-inclusive league for all ages above 3.
This is the third year and fourth season for Benton Parks and Recreation’s Miracle League and since its inception, they have seen constant growth.
Logan Bussard, recreation programmer at Benton Parks and Recreation, said in the league’s first year, they had eight athletes. Last year, that number jumped up to over 70 athletes.
Ryan Grist, recreation manager for Benton Parks and Recreation, said the inclusive atmosphere of Miracle League is what separates this program from others the department offers.
“It is a free program. We try to make it engaging, learning and help with the development of the kids. We want to make it fun. Logan will sometimes play music at the end of the night. We don’t do things like that for a lot of our other programs,” said Grist.
Bussard said there will be a focus on teaching the fundamentals of the sport this year.
Grist also said the buddy system makes Miracle League special. Buddies are essentially volunteers who help out disabled players. The buddies run the bases with them, stand on the field with them and help the players in whatever way they need.
This year, Miracle League is broken down into three separate categories: the beginner league for ages 3 to 6; the buddy league for ages 7 and up; and the independent league for ages 16 and up. There is no buddy system in the independent league, because it is for experienced players.
However, all ages and disabilities are ultimately welcome. The goal of the league is to be as inclusive as possible. People ages 16 and up are eligible to register as buddies.
Bussard and Grist both said they are looking for more buddies to join the league. They said it is expected a large number of players will sign up and they will need to have a 1:1 ratio of buddies to players on the field during games.
There will be a buddy meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 2, at the Gene Moss Building at Tyndall Park.
Benton Parks and Recreation has made several strides to create a more inclusive environment for the entire community with not only the Miracle League but with their Wheelchair Basketball League and working with Special Olympics Arkansas.
Grist said they have been able to do this by remaining aware of all of the needs in the community.
“We are asking those questions and I think that’s what helps us think of things like low sensory hours and building a Miracle League field,” said Grist.
The Miracle League field is at Tyndall Park, and all games will be played there. The season will be six weeks long, March 27 through May 4, and games will be played on Mondays, Tuesdays and/or Thursdays.
Grist and Bussard both stressed that the community is what makes Miracle League successful.
They are also accepting donations for Miracle League this year since it is a free program and they want to provide the teams with uniforms. To donate, call the River Center front desk at 501-776-5970.
To register for the league, people can go online to the Benton Parks and Recreation activity page, call the River Center or visit the River Center and register at the front desk. Bussard is the contact person for the league and he can be reached at logan.bussard@bentonar.org.
Benton Parks and Recreation has several recreational leagues and events coming up this year, registration is open for blastball, youth baseball, youth softball wheelchair basketball, youth fishing and several others.