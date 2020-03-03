Metroplan’s Board of Directors recently announced award recipients for its Transportation Alternatives Program TAP grants in Central Arkansas. Benton Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce it has been selected as one of the grant recipients.
Under the TAP program, eligible projects can include construction of on-and off-road pedestrian trail facilities, bicycle infrastructure, lighting and other safety-related infrastructure and safe routes to school.
The Department has been awarded $180,000 for Priority number 5, which is part of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan priorities that was developed in 2016.
The purpose of this project is to create an active transportation connection from the Benton School to Tyndall Park, through multiple residential neighborhoods, all connecting to Downtown Benton and therefore creating a more walkable, bike-able downtown core for the city of Benton.
“This is a good start to what we want to accomplish long-term,” said Stephanie Jones, director of Parks and Recreation. “We are being aggressive in pursuing grants towards our Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan.”
“The City of Benton is proud to begin our bicycle connectivity plan with this grant," Benton Mayor Tom Farmer said. "This will be the first phase of our bicycle plan to be implemented. We know with the leadership of Stephanie and our other parks staff that eventually the goal is to connect all 12 City parks to each other as well as to the schools in addition to offering our connection of the Southwest Trail.”