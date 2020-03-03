Benton Parks and Recreation is set to make improvements in several areas of the community.
“There is over $250,000 in grant funding dedicated toward some of these projects,” said Stephanie Jones, director of Parks and Recreation. “We are very excited to continue updating our parks system while improving the quality of life in Benton. I am thankful for the support from Mayor (Tom) Farmer, council members and the community.”
The park's department is hopeful that the improvements will be completed by the end of the year. The department will continue to evaluate each park on a yearly basis for future improvements.
Tyndall Park will get a Splash Pad expansion, west side parking upgrades, inclusive field F5, pickleball courts, basketball courts, renovations to F3 and F4, concession stand renovations, musco lights F1-F5 and scoreboards F1-F5.
Sunset Lake will have trails repaired.
Lyle Park will be improved.
Holland Park will get adult field entry and upper parking lot improvements.
“We are fortunate to have Stephanie and her staff working for our citizens because they are dedicated to ensuring that everything we offer is first class and nothing is ever overlooked because they are focusing on giving our citizens the very best,” Farmer said.