The Benton Parks and Recreation Department has announced interest meetings for its adult sports leagues, including softball and sand volleyball.
Adult softball will have a number of divisions including church, co-ed and open. A mandatory coaches meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Eat My Catfish Room at the River Center.
The cost for participation is $450 per team with a post season tournament included. Teams must be sanctioned by USSSA with a $25 sanctioning fee. Registration and completed rosters are due by March 30. Teams will be able to register after March 30 only if space is available and a $25 late fee will be added.
Winners of the post season tournament will receive 50 percent off of next season enrollment.
Adult sand volleyball will have co-ed, men’s and women’s divisions. A mandatory coaches meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Eat My Catfish Room at the River Center.
The cost for registration is $50 per team and the deadline to participate is March 2.
League play will be held at the Riverside Park sand volleyball courts and the season will last six weeks.
For more information on participating in either league, contact Recreation Programmer Austin Diemer at 501-776-5970 or adiemer@bentonar.org.