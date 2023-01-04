The City of Benton Parks Department was recently awarded $400,000 in CARTS 2022 Surface Transportation Program Block Grant Funds by the Metroplan Board for the construction on the Saline River Greenway project.
Benton Parks Department receives $400,000 grant for river greenway project
Special to The Saline Courier
