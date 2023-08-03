Benton Parks hosts annual Adaptive Dance Luau, Back to School Bash

As the summer draws to a close, Benton Parks and Recreation is gearing up for two exciting events that promise fun and enjoyment for the community.
On Friday, Aug. 11, the Annual Adaptive Dance Luau will take place at the River Center Gymnasium.
On Saturday, Aug. 12, the Back to School Bash will commence at the River Center, accompanied by the Family Glow Run.
The Adaptive Dance Luau begins at 6 p.m. on Aug. 11.
“It’s a family friendly and inclusive activity for all ages and abilities,” said Special Events Programmer, Brandon Spurlock.
He said inclusivity is something the parks team always tries to be aware of for all events and activities.
“We’ll have an inflatable, a photo booth and a live DJ, and refreshments,” said Spurlock. The Adaptive Dance Luau is a special sensory-friendly dance party where the lights are kept on low and the music volume is toned down. This setup ensures that individuals with sensory sensitivities can fully enjoy the event. Refreshments and snacks will be provided.
Attendees can look forward to an evening of entertainment, refreshments, a DJ, and a photo booth. Admission is free, but due to limited space registration is required. For more information or registration, individuals can get in touch with the special events at specialevents@bentonar.org or call the front desk 501-776-5970.
On Aug. 12, the Parks Department will host the Back to School Bash, alongside the highly anticipated Glow Run, begins at 6 p.m. at the River Center. The bash will commence on the second parking lot, along with the opening of the Fun Run check-in. At 8 p.m., participants will take off on the nearly mile-long Fun Run. Registration is required for the run, but not for the bash.
“We had a great turnout at both events last year and we’re expecting the same result this time,” said Spurlock, who is certain there will be activities for everyone.
The Back to School Bash will include bounce houses, a rock climbing wall, glow in the dark accessories, the glow run, and more. Plus, the Kona Ice and Twisted Fries food trucks will be around for refreshments.
Registration for the Family Glow Run is free for kids 12 and under, and currently priced at $10. Those interested can sign up through the Benton Parks & Recreation Facebook page, the park’s website on bentonar.org by clicking the “Join, Reserve, or Enroll” link, or by emailing specialevents@bentonar.org. Day-of registration will be $15. All proceeds from the event will go to the Benton School District partner, Bright Futures.
The Adaptive Dance Luau is made possible through the sponsorship of Horton’s Orthotics & Prosthetics, Friendship Pediatric Services, Kidsource Therapy, AAROC’s Autism Alliance of Saline County, Civitan Services, Community Connections, and Grow! Learning Centre.
Benton Parks would like to thank DJ Motley at State Farm for sponsoring the Back to School Bash and Glow Run.
(Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to show the dates of the events, Aug. 11 and Aug. 12)