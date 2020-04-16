The Benton Parks and Recreation Department has designed a scholarship program to help make recreation access available to people in the community who may not have the financial capabilities to participate.
“Creating a Benton Parks and Recreation Scholarship Program will make a long-lasting impact in our community,” said Parks and Recreation Director Stephanie Jones. “I want to provide the best services to our community members while giving the youth of our community as many opportunities as possible.”
According to the department, scholarships are available on a first-come, first-served basis until all of the funds have been exhausted and are limited to a maximum of $100 per household, per calendar year and must be used by Dec. 31.
Individuals may only receive the amount of funds needed for registration for a specific class or program. Scholarships cannot be used for adult classes, personal training or River Center membership or day passes.
A number of eligibility requirements have been set for those wishing to apply.
• Applicants must be a Benton resident and provide a valid driver’s license or picture identification indicating Benton residency.
• Proof of participation in an assistance program such as SNAP, Aid to the Needy and Disabled, Child Care Assistance Program, foster care, free or reduced lunch, Low Income Energy Assistance Program, Medicaid, Medicare, Old Age Pension, Supplemental Security Income/Social Security Disability Income or Temporary Assistance of Needy Families.
• If the applicant is not a participant in one of the qualifying assistance programs but their income is within federal low-income guidelines, they may submit their most recent tax return with their social security number blacked out.
• Recipients may also be asked to provide a written testimonial describing how the scholarship will benefit their family, child or self.
Scholarship applications can be picked up at the River Center front desk or downloaded at bentonar.org. The completed applications will then need to be returned to the River Center along with an acceptable form of eligibility.
Applications will be reviewed by the scholarship administrator every Friday.
The scholarship program is primarily funded by donations and available grant funding.
Sponsorships are available for individuals, groups or organizations.
Platinum Sponsors are sponsors who have donated $1,000. Those sponsors receive their logo prominently displayed in scholarship advertisements on social media and in print. Their logo will also be displayed on the Benton Parks and Recreation website as a Platinum Sponsor of the scholarship program for one year. They will also receive complimentary booth space at an approved Benton Parks special event.
Those who donate $500 will be designated as Gold Sponsors. Their logo will be displayed in scholarship advertisements on social media and print. Their logo will also be displayed on the Benton Parks and Recreation website as a Gold Sponsor of the scholarship program for one year.
“The Benton Parks and Recreation scholarship program was designed to help make recreation services more accessible to community members who may not have the opportunity to participate due to financial limitations,” the department said. “Your support of the scholarship program will help create a healthier, more vibrant community for all.”
For more information on applying or becoming a sponsor, visit the Benton Parks and Recreation Facebook page or go to www.bentonar.org