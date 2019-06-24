After being contacted by a local parent, the Benton Parks and Recreation Department has added food allergy warning signs at all their local playgrounds.
“I received an email from a parent in the community who has a child with a life-threatening food allergy,” Jones said. “After doing some research, there are more people with food allergies than I realized and they are most common in young children. (Taylor Parsons) was brave enough to step up and make a request. She is not only advocating for her child, but for others in Saline County.”
Nine signs have been added to the department’s local playgrounds and the splash pad.
