The Benton Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the Arkansas Department of Health to offer flu shots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, in the gymnasium of the River Center, located at 1800 Citizens Dr.
If weather permits, there will also be a drive-through shot clinic in the parking lot.
"This is an opportunity for us to encourage people to get a flu shot," said Special Events Coordinator Grant Watts.
The health department was seeking somewhere to administer the shots that could handle a large number of people and chose the River Center. Watts said this is the second time for the clinic. He feels it went well the first time.
The clinic is open to anyone, any age.
While there will be no out-of-pocket expense for those receiving shots, Watts said they do need to bring insurance, Medicaid or Medicare cards if they have them.
Whether a person chooses to come in or drive through, they will need their information on hand.
No appointments are needed. Those needing shots can show up any time the shots are offered.
Anyone needing additional information on the clinic can call the Saline County Health Unit at 501-303-5650.
Watts encourages everyone to get their flu shot.
"It's really hassle free," he said.