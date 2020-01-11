Benton police officers responded to the Military Road overpass just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday after reports of an unconscious person being located nearby. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased male subject. No identity is being released at this time, and a cause of death is not yet determined, according to Krista Petty, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department.
BNPD Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, which remains ongoing.
More information may be released if and when it becomes available.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.