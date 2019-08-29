Benton officers responded around 12:15 p.m. Thursday to the Saline County Adult Education Center for a report of a subject having a gun on the property. A juvenile male subject was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, which returned as stolen, according to Krista Petty, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident and will be charged with theft by receiving and possession of a handgun by a minor on school property. The investigation is ongoing; more information may be released if it becomes available, Petty said.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.