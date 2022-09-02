Benton Police Department detectives arrested Kanius Cummings, 20, at Fountain Lakes Apartments Wednesday on charges of aggravated robbery, a Class Y felony and theft of property following an armed robbery incident that took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Big Red Valero station on Congo Road, according to a news release.
