The Benton Police Department is seeking a missing teen who allegedly ran away during the recent inclement weather.
Lamiyah Westbrook, 17, has been missing since Wednesday.
According to the BNPD, officers were able to track her footprints in the snow to the area of Longhills and Arkansas 5 where it is believed that she entered an unknown vehicle.
Westbrook was last seen wearing a purple bonnet, black boots, gray hoodie and black pants.
Anyone who has seen Westbrook or has information on her location should contact the BNPD at 501-778-1171 or 501-776-5947. Information can also be sent via text “BNPD plus your message” to 274637 or submit a tip at cityprotect.com.