Benton Logo

The Benton Planning Commission had its first meeting of the year on Tuesday evening from Benton City Hall. The board of adjustments approved a variance request for 2315 W. South Street that was tabled at the December planning commission/board of adjustments meeting. The variance was for a building that already exists and applicants requested to reduce the right-side building setback by 1.5 feet. With the board’s approval, the right side building setback was reduced from 25 feet to 23.5 feet. When the building was constructed, a mistake was made which put it 1.5 feet over the zoning ordinances setback requirements. This item was tabled at last month’s meeting because the commissioners wanted to discuss the request with the applicant before approval. 