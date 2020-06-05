The city of Benton is planning a unique Independence Day Celebration in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the most recent meeting of the Benton City Council, Mayor Tom Farmer announced plans for the city’s upcoming Fourth of July festivities.
The main event will feature a free drive-in fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. July 2, at Riverside Park, just behind Holland Chapel Baptist Church.
“(Marketing and Special Event Director Tina Coston) has arranged for us to have a drive-in fireworks (show) kind of like the old drive-in movies,” Farmer said.
To keep with social distancing practices and allow families to get out of their vehicles, cars will be directed to park with an empty space between each vehicle.
“If they want to get out and get in between their cars they can do so,” Farmer said.
Accompanying the fireworks, music will be aired on the radio for event goers to tune into that will compliment the fireworks.
Sponsors for the event are Everett Chevrolet and First Security Bank.
More details on the event will be released as they are confirmed by the city.