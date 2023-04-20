Benton Police Department honors officers at awards ceremony

Benton Police Officer Matthew Kuntz was named 2022 Officer of the Year Tuesday at the Benton Police Department's awards ceremony.
Administrators and officers gathered to honor departmental staff's achievements in the annual awards ceremony at the Benton Senior Citizens Center.
“What makes us as a department so special is our employees,” Police Chief Scotty Hodges said in his opening remarks. “Our employees make us great, and we are a great department.”
The annual awards ceremony gives the department a chance to recognize those officers and detectives who do their jobs well, Hodges said.
The Officer of the Year award is established as a special departmental award, which is presented to an officer who is deemed by the Chief of Police's office as having made the most significant contribution to the overall success of the Police Department in the past year.
Field Training Officer and SWAT team member Matthew Kuntz was named the Officer of the Year for 2022.
“During 2022, you established yourself as the 'go to' officer for your shift,” Hodges said during the award presentation. “You never avoided taking your calls or assisting others when your help was needed. Your dedication, dependability, pride and competent performance does not go unnoticed.”
Kuntz is also a drug recognition expert, a SWAT team sniper, and an active shooter ALERT instructor on top of his regular duties as a patrol officer.
“Your selection for this award was based on your outstanding performance in 2022, which contributed greatly to the overall mission and success of the Benton Police Department,” Hodges said. “You are a motivator and leader, of not only your shift, but for the department as a whole.”
Hodges said he always encourages his officers to be willing to take that extra step, and Kuntz exemplifies that philosophy with his character and actions.
“You are always willing to take that extra step for the benefit of the Benton Police Department and the citizens of Benton,” the chief said.
Numerous other awards were also presented during the evenings ceremony.
Mayor Tom Farmer presented the department with the Mayor's Award of Excellence, thanking the officers for the job they do.
“I get a lot of phone calls, a lot of complaints, but I always hear positive things about you and what you do,” the mayor told the officers. “You are all very professional in everything you do, and your presence in the community has made a difference.”
Lt. Quinton Jackson and Officer John Spadaro were honored as 2022 School Resource Officers of the Year.
Jackson was assigned to the SRO program in 2005, and for the past 18 years he has designed and guided the department's SRO program into what it is today – a well-run program that is recognized state wide as the model for other agencies to follow, Hodges said.
Spadaro was recognized for consistently displaying exceptional competence, sound judgement and dependability which his peers and supervisors came to rely on, the chief said. “With your perseverance and aggregate dedication to duty, you consistently exceeded the expectations of your supervisors and exhibited unlimited potential.”
Chief Hodges also presented the 2022 Citizen's Achievement Award to Dwight and Susie Everett and David Hendrix and David Hendrix Jr.
The Everetts own and operate Everett Motor Group, and the Hendrixes own the Big Red chain of convenience stores.
The Citizen’s Achievement Award is established as a special departmental award, which may be presented for exceptional service by a member or members of the public who have made an outstanding contribution to the Benton Police Department and whose efforts are appreciated and recognized publicly by the department.
“They are more than just local business owners,” Hodges said during the presentation. “Following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas in May of 2022, these owners felt the desire to act locally and partner with the Benton Police Department to enhance the department’s School Resource Officer program. Through their donations the department received a 2022 GMC Terrain with a customized wrap, which emphasized the school’s mascot and colors.
“This type of vehicle stands apart from the departments traditional style and helps to bridge the gap and enhance the relationship between the SRO’s and the students,” Hodges said. “Due to their donations, our officers are now and will continue to be some of the best equipped officers in the state of Arkansas.”
Other awards presented Tuesday included:
Recipients of the 2022 Narcan Save Award: Sgt. Seth Hopkins, Detective Stacy Henshaw, Officer Miles French, Officer Kaitlyn Fleetwood, Sgt. Mason Curtis, Officer Tierra Coffey, Officer Charles Anderson, Officer Konrad Williams, Officer Jesse Valdez, Officer Abdias Valdez, Lt. Larry Applegarth, Lt. Jamar Bennett;
2022 Lifesaving Award:
Officer Jacob Griffith, Officer Kaitlyn Fleetwood, Officer Jesse Valdez, Officer Abdias Valdez, Lt. Larry Applegarth, Officer Brett Davidson, Officer Hayden Bolding;
2022 Medal of Valor: Officer Miles French;
2022 Rookie of the Year: Officer Brian Franklin;
2022 Meritorious Service Award: Officer Zachary Wisenor;
2022 BPD Leadership Award and Top Gun Award: Lt. Brian Bigelow.